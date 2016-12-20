Anger over slow response to Eastbourne fly-tipping

An angry Eastbourne Herald reader says this bath panel has been abandoned in Hartfield Road, adjoining Upperton Gardens, for weeks.

For most of that time it has had a sticker affixed to it advising that Eastbourne Borough Council is ‘investigating’ this illegal fly-tipping.

“At this rate it will still be here next year,” said ‘Disgusted of Upperton’.

They continued, “I appreciate that the council has a duty to investigate fly-tipping (although their investigations appear to be limited to adhering stickers to the rubbish), but surely they also have a duty to remove such rubbish from public spaces once they are aware of it? It’s something they have, manifestly, failed to do.

“This was the sort of thing that the current crop of local councillors would have been all over before they were elected - but now they are in power ... I will be polite and merely suggest that they have taken their eyes off the ball.”

