Anger as charity boxes stolen from Eastbourne fish and chip shop

CCTV footage appearing to show three people stealing charity boxes from an Eastbourne fish and chip shop has sparked public outrage online.

The video, released by Qualisea restaurant’s owner with the hope of catching the culprits, showed two men and a woman standing at the counter before grabbing the two boxes and making off.

Restaurant owner Katerina Tutt said she was ‘overwhelmed’ with the response as hundreds of thousands watched the clip and many even offered to reimburse the charities, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and JPK. There has been widespread condemnation of the thefts on social media.

Katerina Tutt said, “We are overwhelmed at the response the post has received, it’s unbelievable. Within five minutes they had all been identified by the public.

“Because it was charity I think everyone feels really strongly about it. It’s an awful thing to do, and to be caught red-handed. My heart does go out to the culprits’ families, I feel sorry for them but they shouldn’t have done it.

“We hope this deters someone from doing something like this again.

“We have had a lot of people trying to reimburse the charities. It’s nice to know there are so many decent people out there. We want to do a charity day to raise awareness.”

On National Fish and Chip Day (June 2) Qualisea will give 50 per cent of its proceeds to the charities St Wilfrid’s Hospice and JPK Sussex.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said, “Police are investigating the theft of two charity boxes from the counter of a fish and chip shop in Eastbourne.

“Three people were seen to go into the shop in Terminus Road around 5.15pm on Sunday, May 7 and take the two boxes.”