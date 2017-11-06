Alone at Christmas appeal

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again this year reaching out to those who may be alone this Christmas.

For many years, the club has opened the doors of the church hall at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Christmas Day to provide lunch for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend the day alone.

The event runs from 1pm until 4pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for those needing it, although there are no wheelchair facilities so guests must be sufficiently mobile to get into a car or minibus.

“No one should be alone on Christmas Day, “ said rotary club president Brian Higgins. “If we can possibly prevent that, then we want to.

“So please do tell us if you know of an elderly neighbour who is likely to be alone this Christmas. We will make contact with them and do all we can to help.”

Contact Rotarian Dennis Thompson on either 01323 749329 or 07808 731166, or email dennisthompson618@gmail.com