All aboard for Eastbourne’s Vintage Bus Day

Eastbourne will be holding its annual Vintage Bus Running Day on Sunday (July 2).

The event is based at the town’s railway station and there will be free services, using vintage vehicles, running along the seafront and through Meads, as well as to Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Hailsham, Beachy Head and Birling Gap.

There is no charge for the ride, but passengers are encouraged to buy a programme which provides details and times of all services and helps to off-set the costs of staging the event.

Programmes will be on sale on the day for £8. Services begin running around 10am.