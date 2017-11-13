Aldi recalls nuts - due to presence of nuts

Aldi has recalled its Clancy’s Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts because they contain cashew nuts, which are undeclared on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

While a reaction to peanuts is one of the best-known food allergies, peanuts are from a different plant family, the legumes, and in fact grow underground.

However, cashews are part of the tree nut family alongside almonds and walnuts, and have been found by some studies to cause an even more severe allergic reaction.

Of course, it is quite possible to be allergic to both types of nut - hence the product’s recall.

A company spokesperson says that the product - in a 200g pack size, with ‘Best before’ end: 07/2018, and Batch code: 7292 7291 - was only available in three regional areas (Neston, Darlington and Goldthorpe, but anyone having purchased a pack from the batch is advised to return it to the store from which it was bought.