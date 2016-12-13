Albion fan sees team play again after giving up season ticket due to ill-health

A life-long loyal Brighton and Hove Albion fan was given the opportunity to watch his beloved team play live once again after he had to give up his season ticket due to ill health.

Robin Fryer, who has been going to watch his team play since 1955, was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Robin Fryer, his son and his grandson SUS-161213-140254001

Since moving to Sunrise of Eastbourne, he has no longer been able to make his usual trips to the ground to watch the game.

Lana Vanhinsbergh, reminiscence care assistant at Sunrise, decided to organise a special day just for Robin.

With the help of Mark Dring, who works at the Amex Stadium, Robin was able to watch the game once more alongside his son and grandson, who have inherited Robin’s passion to become huge supporters of the club themselves.

Sporting his lucky football shirt just like in the old days, Robin settled down with a cup of tea, a hot dog, and most importantly a perfect view of the match. The special day was topped off with a win for the Seagulls, beating Fulham 2-1.

Robin Fryer, pitchside at the Amex SUS-161213-140206001

Whilst pitch-side, Robin was given a personally signed programme from all the players, as well as club memorabilia as a token to remember his special day. His bedroom wall is now decorated with the club flag, as well as a memory box made especially by Lana, containing the programme and tickets as a keepsake.

Lana said, “Robin took my hand and kept telling me how grateful he was that I had arranged the day for him.

“He said it would be a day that he would never forget, and I will always remember this special day too.

“It was lovely to be able to organise a personalised day for Robin, so that he could continue to do what he loves, alongside his family.”