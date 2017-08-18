Airbourne: Stunning displays at Eastbourne’s spectacular airshow

Thousands flocked to Eastbourne seafront to see some stunning displays at Airbourne today (Friday).

Spectators were treated to displays from Spitfires, parachutists, helicopters, and of course the Red Arrows.

Photo Chris Riddington SUS-170818-185138001

Eastbourne’s own Toby Keeley soared over his home town as Red 2 for the iconic RAF team.

Having studied at Ringmer Community College and Park College, whilst at school Toby was a member of the Hailsham Air Training Corps before joing the RAF in 2003.

He completed two tours of Afghanistan and took part in major exercises across Europe before joining the Red Arrows, with this being his first year.

The Herald spoke to RAF junior flying officer Richard Cook, who is training to be a pilot.

Tom Hammond-Haley, Andy Matton, Paul Dickens, Rose Buchanan of the RAF. Photo by Ginny Sanderson SUS-170818-184857001

The 26-year-old-said, “I am loving Airbourne, this is my first time here and it’s really great, everyone is lovely.

“It’s showing off the best of British.”

Richard started studying Engineering at university before realising it wasn’t quite what he wanted to do.

He said, “I loved engineering but I didn’t want to watch someone else fly it. I have not looked back.

A nail-biting display by Team Raven. Photo by Chris Riddington SUS-170818-185058001

He explained how “You’re never ‘on it’ when you fly, if you’re ‘on it’ you have missed something. It’s always changing.

“I recommend the RAF to anyone wholeheartedly.”

For all the photos and action over the weekend, see next Friday’s Eastbourne Herald.