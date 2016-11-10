Airbourne bucket collection cash presented

Local charities have received an early Christmas present from visitors to Airbourne, as this week they were presented with a donation from the bucket collection held at the show.

Three charities, You Raise Me Up, Missing People and Children with Cancer Fund are each receiving a donation of £3,117 from the bucket collections which were held over all four days of this year’s Airbourne.

Airbourne cheque presentation to charities in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161011-102724008

The collection run by Don Perman, Steve Newman and the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour, Hailsham and Eastbourne, helps to fund the flying displays each year at the show with 30 per cent of the proceeds being donated to local charities.

The cheques were presented by the Airbourne Project Board on 9 November, at a thank you event held for the charities and the many volunteers who ran the collections.

The remaining 70 per cent of funds from the total £31,170 collection will go towards the continuation of Airbourne’s flying programme.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s head of tourism and enterprise, Annie Wills said, “It is a great pleasure to hand over these cheques to three very worthwhile charities who do great work in the south east.”

Airbourne cheque presentation to charities in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161011-102703008

“Sincere thanks to everyone who volunteered at Airbourne, from bucket collectors to safety boat volunteers and thanks also to those who so generously donated money towards the show – with your help we can begin to prepare a stunning 25th anniversary flying programme for 2017.”

Airbourne fans can still donate online or vote for Airbourne in the ‘Best Free Airshow’ category of this year’s Airscene awards at www.airscene.co.uk/airscene-awards-2016. Voting closes November 30.

Airbourne returns from 17 – 20 August 2017 for its 25th year, for more information or to make a donation visit www.eastbourneairshow.com.