Air ambulance lands on Pevensey Bay beach

Incident in Pevensey Bay SUS-170309-124216001
The air ambulance has landed on the beach at Pevensey Bay this lunchtime (Sunday).

Ambulances are at an address in Beachlands.

SUS-170309-124205001

We are awaiting further details and will update this story when we can.

Photo by Lewis Allistone.