Air ambulance called to motorcycle accident in Eastbourne

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries today (Thursday, July 27) after falling onto the road between East Dean and Beachy Head.

Sussex Police were called to Birling Gap Road at 1.40pm and the road was closed to traffic either side of the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was also requested to attend and the motorcyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Police say the road was reopened at 4pm.

Photograph by Dan Jessup.