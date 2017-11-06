Search

Air ambulance called to Eastbourne

SUS-170611-091000001
SUS-170611-091000001

The air ambulance was called out last night (Sunday) after a man fell ill at an Eastbourne hotel.

Police and emergency services were called to the hotel in Elms Avenue just after 8pm.

SUS-170611-091012001

SUS-170611-091012001

The air ambulance landed at Seaside Recreation Ground and the crew taken to the road off the seafront by police.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

Air ambulance at Seaside Rec. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-170611-091025001

Air ambulance at Seaside Rec. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-170611-091025001