Air ambulance called to collision on Eastbourne seafront

Emergency services including an air ambulance are currently at the scene of a collision on Eastbourne seafront.

Ambulances and police were called to reports of a motorcyclist and pedestrian colliding at the end of Terminus Road, outside Harry Ramsdens, at around 10.47am today (Sunday), said Sussex Police.

Police remain on scene at the time of writing (12.17pm), and one person involved has been taken by ambulances, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.