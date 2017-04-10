Air ambulance called after Eastbourne stabbing

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Eastbourne at the weekend.
Police say officers were called shortly after 11.30am on Sunday (April 9) to an address in Pensfold Drive, Eastbourne, where a man was reported to have suffered a knife wound to his abdomen.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.
A spokesperson at Sussex Police said enquiries established that the wound had been self-inflicted and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Photo by Laurence Baker