Air ambulance called after Eastbourne stabbing

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Eastbourne at the weekend.

Police say officers were called shortly after 11.30am on Sunday (April 9) to an address in Pensfold Drive, Eastbourne, where a man was reported to have suffered a knife wound to his abdomen.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said enquiries established that the wound had been self-inflicted and there were no suspicious circumstances.

