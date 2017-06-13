Aerial footage of the cause of A27’s weekend delays

Aerial footage of the A27 has been released showing the reason some motorists experienced delays on Sunday (June 11).

The video, provided by drone specialists Remote Air Vision, shows the transportation of an electricity transformer which measured approximately 60 metres and weighed 260 tonnes.

The unusually large load was driven from Shoreham Port to Ninfield Substation by an Allelys truck.

Due to its substantial size and weight, permission was required from Sussex Police to safely escort the item to its destination.

Its maximum speed was restricted to 12 miles per hour, according to police.

Police say a number of temporary and rolling road closures were put in place to ensure safety.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Officers work hard in situations like this to keep disruption to a minimum while keeping everyone safe.

“The roads were reopened as soon as it was safe to do so, and police would like to thank all road users for their patience and understanding.”

The operation was carried out by the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council.