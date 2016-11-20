Advice for Sussex shoppers as Black Friday looms

Ahead of the Black Friday Christmas shopping frenzy next week (November 25), Which? reveals that many of us don’t know that our rights when returning goods differ when we shop online and in store.

The company asked more than 2,000 shoppers whether they thought they had the same consumer rights when it comes to returning non-faulty goods when they shopped online or in store, and found that more than half half (52 per cent) incorrectly assumed they were the same, whilst one in five (19 per cent) admitted they didn’t know.

Only three in ten (29 per cent) shoppers correctly thought there was a difference.

When shopping online, online shops must guarantee a 14 day returns window for non-faulty goods, however on the high street customer rights can differ from store to store. Which? found most shoppers (74 per cent) were unaware of this.

Six in ten (58 per cent) either incorrectly believed they were legally entitled to a refund if they changed their mind about a non-faulty purchase made in store, or didn’t know whether they were or not.

Only four in ten (41 per cent) shoppers knew they weren’t guaranteed a full refund if they bought an unwanted item in store.

If you change your mind about something you buy, Which? say it’s important you know how to find out about your consumer rights and how to exercise them. For those planning to start Christmas shopping in the Black Friday sales this week, make sure you’re up in the know.

The Which? Consumer Rights site provides free online advice on all your shopping rights, including:

Your return rights may be stronger if you shop online - you are legally entitled to a full refund for a non-faulty, online purchase if you change your mind within 14 days of delivery, but this may not be the case if you bought it in store.

But, be aware of online scams - it’s always best to double-check the domain name of the website you’re buying from and beware of unusual payment methods, like bank transfers.

Your return rights for non-faulty products may vary from store to store - whilst some stores may choose to offer a full refund for a product you no longer want, others may disappoint consumers by offering a credit note,an exchange or nothing.

If you’re shopping on the high street, make sure you check the individual return policy at the till.

Not all products will be cheapest on Black Friday itself - Our research found that only 8 per cent of the Black Friday deals we checked from last year were cheapest on Black Friday itself.

Alex Neill, Managing Director of Home and Legal at Which? said: “As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, it’s important to do your research so you know your shopping rights before you buy, just in case you change your mind.”

Take the Which? Consumer Rights quiz here to text you knowledge www.which.co.uk/christmasrightsquiz

Make sure you’re ready with the facts before Black Friday by visiting www.which.co.uk/returnrights