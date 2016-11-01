Adult panto coming to Eastbourne

An adults only panto is coming to Eastbourne this month.

The panto season kicks off at the Royal Hippodrome when the Market Theatre Company visit with Puss & Dick, a re-working of the classic pantomime tale, Dick Whittington.

Market Theatre Company manager Glyn Doggett said, “Over the past 10 years of taking this show on the road we have been delighted by the audience reaction. We can’t wait to share this show with the people of Eastbourne, we just hope they are ready.

“This fast-paced, farcical show is performed by a cast of just three, Nick Hooton, Carrie Laurence and Pippa Johnson. Between them they play an abundance of familiar and not so familiar pantomime characters.

Performer Nick Hooton who leads the audience participation in the show said, “The show is packed with naughty jokes and a ton of innuendo. We love playing off the audience and, where we can, getting them involved.

Pippa Johnson, who plays Dick, said, “Although we like to be rude we never set out to offend with the adult humour and we are certain everyone who attends will have a great night.”

The saucy panto is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday and Saturday November 25 and 26 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18 from the box office on 01323 802020.