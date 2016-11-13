Activities for Wild Bird Awareness

Children are invited to a series of fun, free wild bird workshops as part of a Pets at Home and RSPB joint venture, Wild Bird Awareness Week, this November.

Children will be given the chance to learn how to care for and help their feathered friends during the autumn and winter months.

Pets at Home in Eastbourne will be hosting it’s series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird Awareness Week workshops, to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care for our flying friends.

The workshops will run from the November 21 to November 30 from 4pm, as the colder weather means wild birds are easier to spot.

The workshops will cover how to help birds survive the winter months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us.

Pets at Home will provide wild bird masks and a colouring competition in store as part of the November workshops.

Mark Taylor, store manager, said, “We are very excited about welcoming children in-store for our wild bird workshops.

“They are a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time.

“The workshops also provide a free way for children to learn about how to care for animals, even if they don’t have a pet themselves.

It’s great that we can use our My Pet Pals workshops to support a great charity like the RSPB, which works to help threatened birds and wildlife so that our town, coast and countryside can be full of fascinating wildlife.”

After completing the workshops, each child will receive an A3 spotter’s guide and challenge sheet to help them identify the birds around where they live, and stickers to take home.

To find out more about My Pet Pals Wild Bird Awareness Week and book your place in your nearest workshop, please visit petsathome.com/workshops.