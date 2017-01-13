Action on Eastbourne potholes menace

Several roads in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas will be partially closed next week as potholes are repaired using a new technique.

Carriageway patching involves removing areas of the road which are damaged and replacing them with new material.

On Tuesday, January 17, Montague Way in Westham will be closed all day while the work is carried out. The following day (Wednesday, January 18) Pennine Way will be closed to through traffic between both junctions with Mendip Way and on Thursday Mendip Avenue will be closed along with Mill Lane between both junctions with Pennine Way.

On Friday (January 20) the carriageway patching machinery will move to Kings Avenue and the road closed from the junction with Kings Drive to the junction at the top with Mill Road.

A council spokesperson said the repairs are funded with Department for Transport cash.

