Achievers Awards 2016 West Rise receives Best School

The Eastbourne Herald visited West Rise Junior School to hand over an Eastbourne Achiever Award to staff and pupils.

The school won the Best School category and Herald reporter Juliet Mead and award sponsor Luca Albertoli visited the school to present the award in assembly this week.

The school was given the award for its unique activities including foraging, clay pigeon shooting and learning to build a firm on the marshland opposite the school.

