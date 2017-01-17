Accident in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to a crash in Kings Drive early this morning (Tuesday).

Police say the accident happened at around 7.30am and two vehicles were involved.

A police spokesperson said, “It is believed the driver of one of the cars has suffered a medical episode causing her to collide with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

“She was taken to hospital to be checked over. The driver of the second vehicle did not suffer any injuries.”

An ambulance spokesperson said, “A woman suffering from chest and neck pain was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Eastbourne District General.”