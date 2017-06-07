Search

Accident at busy Eastbourne junction

Accident in Park Avenue. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-170706-075010001

Two cars were involved in a smash at the junction of Kings Drive and Victoria Drive last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called just after 6.30pm.

A driver had to be cut out of one of the cars.

Two people were taken to hospital.