Abnormal loads to cause delays on A27

Police will escort a series of abnormal loads through Sussex this month as work continues on the Shepham Wind Farm in Polegate.

Motorists are advised they may experience delays, particularly between Lewes and Polegate, as part of the operation.

Officers from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit will escort the materials for the wind farm from Clacket Lane services on the M25, before travelling southbound on the M23 and the A23.

They will then turn west on to the A27 and, due to the road layout, will turn around at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout before continuing on to Polegate via Lewes.

The journeys will begin at Clacket Lane at 11.30am and will end in Polegate between about 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday (September 7 and 8), Saturday September 17, Monday September 19, Tuesday September 20 and Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25.

The parts are being escorted outside of the morning and afternoon rush hours to keep disruption to a minimum, and during daylight hours for safety reasons.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit said, “Some of these loads are significant in size and it is inevitable that they will cause delays for roads users on the A23 and the A27 between Lewes and Polegate.

“Officers will periodically be closing roads while the load passes, however we will endeavour to maintain the free flow of traffic where possible.”

