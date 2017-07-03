A22 closed after two-vehicle collision

The A22 has been closed in both directions today (Monday) after a two-vehicle collision.

Police say officers were called to reports a van and Range Rover had collided on the Lewes Road at Forest Row outside Brambletye Hotel at around 3pm.

The van had then collided with a lamp post, said police.

The woman driving the Range Rover was reported to be ‘mechanically trapped’, but Sussex Police said there is no report of any serious injury at this time.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a man has been rescued from a vehicle by crews using hydraulic rescue equipment, and firefighters are making the scene safe.

The road was still closed in both directions at the time of writing (5pm).