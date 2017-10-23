A ghoulish guide to Halloween events around Eastbourne

The pumpkin carving and trick or treat season is upon us – and there is certainly plenty of spooky Halloween fun to choose from across the area this week.

Knockhatch Adventure Park is hosting plenty of ghoulish shenanigans, including a haunted barn and ghost hunt.

One of the lemurs at Drusillas getting into the Halloween spirit

Running until October 29, the ‘spooky room’ in a barn will be open for exploration at set times, with tickets available at the park’s entrance. And the ghost hunt promises a treat to whoever is brave enough to find all the ghosts scattered around the park and note their names.

Meanwhile, spooky family fun is also on the menu at Alfriston Clergy House, with a trail for young children looking for pumpkins hidden around the property.

The National Trust building is hosting this event for free, but normal admission prices apply.

For more information visit the National Trust Website.

The creepy steps at the Redoubt Fortress will feature in its ghost tours

And something wicked this way comes as ghosts and ghouls descend on Drusillas Park.

The Alfriston zoo has plenty of fun events planned to keep the little horrors’ half term happy up to October 29.

Brave guests are encouraged to venture through the creepy cobwebbed corridors of Haunted Heights to meet sin sisters, Hocus and Pocus, as they play hide and shriek with the unsuspecting public.

There will also be a derelict castle, which towers high above the skyline of Drusillas, because deep inside lies a ghostly secret.

Thrill seekers are also invited to knock on the trap door and discover the spook-tacular surprise within.

Missing from the tomb of Eden’s Eye, an ancient Mummy has been seen wandering through the shadowy pathways of the twisted terror maze. Enter through the old temple ruins and unravel the mystery within… but take heed you don’t come to a dead end!

Ghostly apparitions and torrid tales will be taking over the Redoubt Fortress as the spooky torchlit Twilight Ghost Tours return to the creepy corridors of the fortress.

Featuring new tales of smugglers and drowned sailors, the hour-long frightful torchlit journey into the dark prison cells, casemates and caponiers will uncover some more gruesome stories and chilling accounts of haunted sightings, disease, deadly accidents and even murder.

From the ghostly Lady in the White Gown to the pipe smoke often smelt in the Magazine Room, the twice a night tours led by character actors, will take in over 300 years of history and reported sightings on the seafront and in the fortress.

After the sell-out success of last year, the tours this time return twice-nightly and will offer new stories and new characters in an immersive experience, taking in some new locations, with a few frightful moments along the way.

The week of frightful fun continues throughout half term with a creepy quiz for little horrors to complete throughout the cobwebbed corridors from October 21 – 29.

With scary bats lurking around every corner, young explorers can try making spooky crafts and enjoy a fangtastic treat at the end of their trail.

On Saturday October 28, free Stargazing returns in the evening to the Gun Platform with telescopes and talks provided by Eastbourne Astronomical Society from 6pm–8pm.

Stargazers can expect to see the Andromeda Galaxy, Saturn and the sun rising on craters in the moon, along with the possibility of a few shooting stars.

And on Halloween, the more daring can experience a night time film screening of The Exorcist (Director’s Cut), as Casemate 20 is transformed into a paranormal film set, followed by a creepy ghost tour of the fortress.

The Redoubt is open every day from 10am to 5pm until November 12, costing £4.50 per adult and £2.50 per child.

Twilight Ghost Tours run at 6.30pm and 8.15pm each evening from October 21 – 29, costing £6 per person and are suitable only for adults and those aged 13 and over. Advance booking is essential.

‘The Exorcist’ film evening on October 31 costs £8 per ticket, minimum age 18. Doors open 7pm for drinks and popcorn.

For more information visit www.visiteastbourne.com

Or for tricks and treats further afield the terrifying tunnels of the Eastern Magazine at Newhaven Fort will be open for some Halloween fun, if you dare. The fort is also holding Jaws ‘n’ Claws workshops on October 29, and visitors are encouraged to take part in a Halloween quiz trail and join our Mad Scientists in their laboratory… The madness runs until October 29 and the fort is open from 10am to 5pm each day.