A date has been set for Seaford Christmas Magic event

Seaford Christmas Magic will be returning to the streets of Seaford on Saturday December 3

Organised by Seaford Town Council and the Christmas Magic Committee, the event will be animating the streets of Seaford from 10am until 6pm with entertainment throughout the day including a street Christmas Market.

The event is organised in order to celebrate the festive season, showcasing Seaford Town and delivering an exciting community event for its residents near and far.

The town shops will open for their normal trading hours during the day; there will be lots on offer for your Christmas shopping needs and many traders will have their windows dressed to celebrate the Christmas festivities.

The Town Centre will be transformed into a Christmas Market hosting stalls and pitches from local traders, organisations and charities.

Stalls and pitches are now open for applications, all types of trade and produce are considered. For further information, contact Seaford Town Council on 894870 or email admin@seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk.

If you would like to be involved with Christmas Magic through way of sponsorship, there will be a coloured programme which will feature information about the day and is distributed to 10,000 + people. The programme will also include the events and activities timetable for the live stages and a removable business directory will be incorporated, so your advert will last year round.

Seaford Town streets will also come alive with activities and entertainment, including two live stages featuring 30 acts, small fun fair, children lantern parade, Santa’s grotto, street entertainers, story time and indoor activities at Clinton Place.