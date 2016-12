For the last 11 years, The Rotary Club of Eastbourne Sovereign has organised car parking on the playing fields of St Andrew’s School during Eastbourne Airbourne.

On the Saturday and Sunday of the event, the Club was greatly assisted by members of SERV (Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers).

At the recent Rotary District Conference, held in Eastbourne, immediate past president John Wilton was able to present the charity with a cheque for £300.