79-year-old seriously injured in two vehicle collision in Berwick

A 79-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle collision in Berwick today (Tuesday, January 17).

Sussex Roads Police say that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, after the accident in Station Road, around 10.50am.

These chicks were found in the back of one of the cars - unharmed SUS-170117-133010001

A Renault Kangoo van and Toyota Corolla collided, causing the Toyota passenger to be sent to hospital and both drivers to suffer minor injuries.

Police also found a box full of unharmed chicks in the back of the van.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 with reference 376 of 17/01/16