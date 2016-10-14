£75m improvements plan for A27 between Lewes and Polegate

Junction and A27 upgrades between Lewes and Polegate are included in plans for £multi-million road improvements across the South East.

Highways England has unveiled seven schemes which it says will reduce congestion, improve safety and boost the economy.

Over the next few months public consultations will be held to give drivers, residents and businesses their chance to comment to ensure the best possible improvements are taken forward.

The schemes, worth up to £605 million, were announced in the Government’s Road Investment Strategy in November 2014 as part of a £2.2bn package of 26 different projects across the South East.

The first consultation, due to start on Thursday, October 27, will be about an upgrade worth up to £75m on the A27 between Lewes and Polegate.

Regional Director for Major Projects in the South East, Ken Simmonds, said, “These improvements, which are being made possible by the Government’s record £15 billion investment in major roads, will help drivers who make up the 237 million journeys on these sections of road every year.

“Each scheme has been developed by working with local partners and now you can have your say. I encourage anyone with an interest in these roads – whether they drive on them, live near them or depend on them for trade – to get involved and give us their views.”

Public consultations on plans for the latest schemes will launch in the coming months and will be publicised in advance.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.