70-year-old man arrested over suspected arson attack in Eastbourne town centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a kebab shop on Monday (October 24).

The 70-year-old was released on bail until December 8 and police are now seeking witnesses to the incident at Tommy’s Kebab House in Susans Road.

One person was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

Two fire engines, four police cars and an ambulance attended the shop at 1.26pm.

Detective Constable Sean Stapley said, “If you saw anyone running away from the kebab shop, which backs on to the Iceland car park, at about that time, or if you saw anyone acting suspiciously, we would like to hear from you.

“If you can help, please contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 668 of 24/10.”

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Photo by Dan Jessup.