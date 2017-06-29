£500 reward for information on wanted man

Eastbourne Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Philip Adrian Eastwood.

The appeal follows a house burglary in Brodrick Road while the owners were away on holiday, say officers.

Officers are keen to speak to Mr Eastwood, of Holly Place, about the incident – which involved the theft of jewellery, a sewing machine, golf clubs and other valuables.

He is described as 25, white, 5’8”, skinny, with short black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

It is thought he may have been seen recently in the Willingdon Trees area of Eastbourne, say police.

Anyone who has seen Mr Eastwood or who knows where he may be is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1323 of 12/03.