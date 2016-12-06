£500 reward for arrest of Eastbourne man still not claimed

A £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an Eastbourne man wanted by police has still not been claimed.

Officers wish to trace Rossi Michael Henderson, a 28-year-old builder whose last known address was Anderida Road, Eastbourne, but who also has links to Brighton.

He is wanted for displaying poor behaviour on release from prison and for allegedly committing further offences.

Henderson is white, 5’8”, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and facial stubble. He has a distinctive snake tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.