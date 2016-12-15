£26,000 forklift truck stolen from Hailsham

Police are appealing for witnesses or for any information leading to the recovery of a Weideman T4512 telescopic handler stolen from the forecourt of Curtis & Shaw, agricultural machinery dealers, in Cowbeech, near Hailsham.

The theft was reported on Tuesday (December 13) at 8.15am but the machine, pictured here, was last seen on Saturday (December 10) at about 12.15pm when the business closed for the weekend.

The small, red-and-black fork-lift is marked with a serial number 3037267 and is valued at approximately £26,000. Nothing else was disturbed or taken during the incident.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may know of the telehandler’s whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 257 of 13/12.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).