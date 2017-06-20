100th birthday celebrations for Eastbourne woodworker

An Eastbourne woman celebrated turning 100 today (Tuesday, June 20) surrounded by friends from her craft club.

Winifred Jenner (known as Win) had a small party at Hertsmonceux Village Hall hosted by View Craft (Visually Impaired Eastbourne and Wealden Craft) though her real birthday is on Friday (June 23).

Win was pleased to get back to carving her squirrel SUS-170620-160118001

Described by View Craft volunteers as ‘a tremendous woman’, Win was treated to three home-made cakes forming the shape of the number 100, and has already received a card from The Queen.

Win is currently carving a squirrel at View Craft, a group set up to allow people with visual impairment to be more creative.

Members do crafts such as painting, weaving, mosaic and macramé supported by volunteers.

View Craft vice chairperson Sally Wallis said, “Win will be glad when this is all over. After the cake cutting she went back to work on her squirrel.”

Group tutor Fred Marchant, Dennis Hugget, birthday girl Win, Alan Reed and Linda Fuller. SUS-170620-160103001

Ms Wallis said woodworkers at the club are also working on a chess set which will have guide dogs for pawns.

For more information about View Craft, visit www.escis.org.uk/community-and-living/view-craft