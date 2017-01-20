10-year-old boy hurt in Eastbourne accident

An Eastbourne road was closed for almost two hours after a three-car collision this morning (Friday, January 20).

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Prince William Parade and Ramsay Way around 8.30am.

According to Sussex Police, a westbound black Mini Cooper S, driven by a 34-year-old Eastbourne man, collided with a yellow Fiat Punto, driven by a 26-year-old Eastbourne woman.

There was also a slight collision with a grey Mini Cooper S, driven by a 70-year-old Eastbourne woman.

The Fiat driver, who managed to get free after initially being trapped in her car, was treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital for bruising and grazes but not detained.

And a 10-year-old local boy who was a passenger in the black Mini was treated at the scene for grazes but did not require hospital treatment.

The junction was closed to traffic for almost two hours while the incident was dealt with.