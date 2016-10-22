VIDEO: Take an historical journey through the Capital Region of the USA

Watch travel presenter Ashley House as he goes on a historical and cultural tour of Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia...

All eyes will be on the USA for the presidential elections in November as the country potentially makes history by electing its first female President.

But it’s no secret that the country is steeped in a rich and exciting history, since the first colony was founded in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607.

Follow Ashley House as he pinpoints some of the most historical sites in the USA shining the spotlight on Virginia, along with its neighbours, Washington DC and Maryland.

From Annapolis Maryland, nicknamed “a museum without walls”, to Washington DC, home of the President and the White House, a journey around the region is a real life history lesson. Take a visit to the same hotel that welcomed guests like Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain, or take in the history of the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech.

No historical tour of America would be complete without a visit to the home of one of the Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson. Situated in Virginia and built when Jefferson was just 26, this plantation also happens to be his resting place- a site well worth seeing.

For all this and more on why you should put the Capital Region on your bucket list, watch the video.

For more info: www.capitalregionusa.co.uk