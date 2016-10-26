VIDEO: Pro make-up tips - glamorous ombre lips for autumn

After several seasons out of the spotlight, lipstick is certainly a big trend at the moment, as SS16 saw the nude lip reign supreme with the likes of Oscar De La Renta and Zac Posen showcasing it on the runway.

Contouring moved from complexion to lips this season, with the ombre look making pouts appear plumper and adding definition.

Collection and Celebrity Make-up Artist Francesca Neill believes preparing your lips is as essential as preparing your skin.

Having styled stars such as Alesha Dixon, Girls Aloud and Cheryl Cole, Francesca shows you how simple it is to transform your look with a simple flick of lip gloss.

She reveals not only how to prep your lip but what this season’s hottest trends are in this short video.

Francesca’s Top Tips:

Exfoliation: Always ensure that your lips are exfoliated and moisturised before applying any lip product.

Moisturise: Apply lip balm to prevent colour bleeding and promote a smooth surface for even colour.

Day Look: Opt for lip gloss for a day time look as it’s lighter and easier to wear. Use a lip liner to fill in your lips, this will act as a primer. Apply lip lacquer in a dabbing motion for a natural look.

Lipstick: Apply your choice of colour over the lips straight from the bullet; the creamy texture means that the formula applies evenly and without dragging. Blot lips using a tissue to remove the excess and top up during the day if needed.

Complete The Look: For a seamless finish, use concealer to sharpen up the lip line and clean any edges for the perfect pout.

For more make-up tutorials, top tips and how-to videos visit: www.collectioncosmetics.co.uk