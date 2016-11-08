Tributes paid to former ladies’ fashion boss

The driving force behind one of Eastbourne’s original ladies’ wear departments has passed away.

Jane Honney ran the department within gentlemen’s outfitters Alfred Honney Ltd in Cornfield Road, her husband’s family business, from 1986 until she retired.

She passed away in October after suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and a celebration of her life was held at Holy Trinity Church in Eastbourne earlier this month with the service conducted by Reverend Philip Coekin and tributes were paid by her family and friends.

Mrs Honney leaves her husband Paul, daughters Mary-Jane and Rachel and stepchildren Corina and Marcus.

Born in St Aubyn’s in 1942, Mrs Honney had lived in Pevensey Bay since after the war and later moved to Eastbourne where she attended the High School for Girls.

Her family said in her youth she enjoyed swimming and Scottish dancing.

She trained as a secretary at Whitehall College, which was on the corner of Carlisle Road and Meads Road, and went on to work as a secretary to the bursar at Eton College.

Her and Paul married in 1978 in Eastbourne and as well as raising their family, Jane joined the Ladies’ Circle where she was a past chairman and was also a member of the Inner Wheel.

In 1986 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Alfred Honney Ltd trading, the couple opened a ladies’ department which Mrs Honney managed.

Despite having a stroke in 1988, Mrs Honney recovered and continued to work at the shop which was popular among residents and was where Toni & Guy and Deliciously Gorgeous are now.

Mr and Mrs Honney retired in 2000.

Mr Honney, the current chairman of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, said his wife was always cheery and would be sadly missed.

Alfred Honney Ltd was one of the first gentlemens’ outfitters in the town.