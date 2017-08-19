Redoubt history explored

The Redoubt Fortress took visitors on a trip down Memory Lane at a recent event.
There was a chance to meet the faces of the Fort and find Napoleonic soldiers defending the fortress, undergoing gruesome surgery and telling tales of times gone by.
The Fort Awakens was one of a number of events taking place at the Redoubt during the summer to encourage people to learn about the history of the landmark and the part it played in defending the Sussex coast.
