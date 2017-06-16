NOSTALGIA: Wonderland man Lewis Carroll’s summers by the sea in Eastbourne

Culture and Cake returns to the Redoubt Fortress on June 17 as it turns back the pages of time to reveal Lewis Carroll’s very own wonderland, Eastbourne.

A Perfect Dream of Delight tells all about the 19 years Carroll spent holidaying in Eastbourne, followed by a slice of cake that would have the Mad Hatter’s seal of approval.

From 1877 to 1896 Lewis Carroll, author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Jabberwocky, spent his summers by the sea in Eastbourne.

He visited the sunshine capital 19 times, with his first visit to Lushington Road in 1877 being marked with a Blue Plaque that can be followed in Eastbourne’s Blue Plaque Trail.

The talk will be led by Heritage assistant, Victoria Lambert, who is an expert on the history of Lewis Carroll in Eastbourne and has previously led a talk on behalf of the Lewis Carroll Society.

By piecing together diary entries, personal letters and local photographs, Victoria will recreate a picture of the late 19th century town and how it evolved into the ideal spot for Carroll to escape from his busy, city life.

There will be plenty more servings of Culture and Cake this year, with sessions available to book until September.

Ahead of Eastbourne’s International Airshow in August, a session on Planes, Trains and Airships will take off on July 15 which uncovers the stories of the incredible pioneers in Eastbourne’s aviation history, from the beginnings of the Eastbourne Aviation Company to the vital work of airships along the south coast during the First World War.

The insightful heritage talks continue with “Wobbly Ditches and Splodgy Banks” which traces Eastbourne’s Neolithic ancestors in Butts Brow on August 12.

Tickets to Culture and Cake costs £6 including entry to the Redoubt Fortress and a slice of cake from the cosy Outpost Café which offers sweet and savoury treats and more on a daily basis.

For more information or to book online, please visit www.HeritageEastbourne.co.uk or telephone 01323 410300. Tickets can also be purchased at the Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road.