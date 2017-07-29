NOSTALGIA: Take a trip down Memory Lane in Hailsham

A new book on the history of Hailsham has been published by former councillor, Town Crier and historian Eddy Powell.
Hailsham History Part 1 was launched at the White Hart at Horsebridge last month during an exhibition for a model railway of Hailsham Station.
It features the development of Hailsham Station and train line, the Common Pond, Grovelands Farm and the Country Park.
Eddy was born in Hailsham and says he is passionate about the town and its heritage, serving on both Wealden District Council and Hailsham Town Council.
He said, “The history of the town has always fascinated me. As I am dyslexic I had always shied away from sharing my knowledge of what I have acquired throughout my life, but now through a series of books, it can be shared.”
More books are planned and each will have three or four topics and be more in-depth.
The new book is £9 and is on sale at the Camera Centre in High Street, Hailsham.
