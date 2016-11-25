NOSTALGIA: Slide show and quiz delves into Eastbourne’s past

Be prepared for a trip down Memory Lane next week at the Eastbourne Local History Society Christmas slide show and quiz.

It will take place at All Souls Church Hall at 7pm on Tuesday, November 29.

Non-members are welcome for a fee of £2 each.

Mick Hymans, from ELHS said, “There will be a slide show with more than 150 slides of bygone Eastbourne.

“There will also be a quiz included using the slides to test the memories of those attending - taking part in this is not compulsory but a bottle of wine and cake are among the prizes.

“The £2 entrance also includes a free tea or coffee and mince pie.”

