NOSTALGIA: Old times and old timers ... just right for Eastbourne

A quirky look at old times and old timers is the subject of a new book called Old Fogies Unite by Eastbourne author Sam Almond.

Sam said, “Its all about old times and old timers with humour, pathos and memories – just right for Eastbourne.

“In a grey and sometimes bleak world, I write to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Sam has also published a book entitled How to Live Easily into Your 90s.

The 90-year-old said, “The book is living proof that a good diet, exercise, a positive outlook and enthusiasm all contribute to a long and productive life and how, with a bit of dedication and discipline, old age can truly be the golden years.”

The latest book by Sam, who started and owned a shirt manufacturing business for 28 years and now lives in Eastbourne with his wife Hazel, is published by Melrose Books and priced at £6.95.

Both titles are available in paperback.