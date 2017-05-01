Search

NOSTALGIA: Old times and old timers ... just right for Eastbourne

Sam Almond with his book How to Live Easily Into Your 90s. Now he has published Old Fogies Unite

Sam Almond with his book How to Live Easily Into Your 90s. Now he has published Old Fogies Unite

0
Have your say

A quirky look at old times and old timers is the subject of a new book called Old Fogies Unite by Eastbourne author Sam Almond.

Sam said, “Its all about old times and old timers with humour, pathos and memories – just right for Eastbourne.

“In a grey and sometimes bleak world, I write to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Sam has also published a book entitled How to Live Easily into Your 90s.

The 90-year-old said, “The book is living proof that a good diet, exercise, a positive outlook and enthusiasm all contribute to a long and productive life and how, with a bit of dedication and discipline, old age can truly be the golden years.”

The latest book by Sam, who started and owned a shirt manufacturing business for 28 years and now lives in Eastbourne with his wife Hazel, is published by Melrose Books and priced at £6.95.

Both titles are available in paperback.