NOSTALGIA: New book penned on history of Eastbourne

Historian and author Kevin Gordon has penned a new book on the history of Eastbourne.

The illustrated book, Historic England: Eastbourne & Around, takes a nostalgic look at Eastbourne’s past and highlights the special character of some of its most important sites.

There are more than 150 colour and black and white photographs taken from the Historic England Archive.

The book has been published by Amberley Publishing and is £14.99.

Kevin, a retired police officer who has a lifelong history in Sussex history is the author of several Eastbourne and Seaford history books and has contributed many items for local newspapers.

He said, “The book shows the town as it once was from its streets and squares to its parks and promenades.

“It remains a genteel resort with none of the glitz, glamour and ‘kiss-me-quickness’ of other seaside towns.

“Even today there are no shops or amusement arcades along the seafront.

“This book provides a nostalgic trip through time and shows that Eastbourne is still the Empress of the South.”

Kevin is a trustee of Seaford Museum and the chairman of Alfriston & Cuckmere Valley Historic Society.

In 2016 he was appointed as the honorary historian for Seaford Town Council.