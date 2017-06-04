NOSTALGIA: Images create memories of a bygone Eastbourne era

As Chaseley in Eastbourne celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, Looking Back has been delving into the archives of photos and memories.

The South Cliff building was known as Gowrie House during the Second World War and operated as a club for Australian repatriated prisoners of war.

Early days overlooking the sea

A newspaper from the Sunday Times, Perth, June 1945, states, “London: Lady Michaelis has announced that Gowrie House at Eastbourne, which at present is a club for Australian repatriated prisoners of war, will be handed over to the Ministry of Pensions as a home for disabled servicemen when all Australians have gone home.

“Lady Michaelis, who is the widow of Sir Maximilian Michaelis, South African gold and diamond mineowner, also gave £50,000 for maintenance of the home.

“Brigadier Langlew, Australian Red Cross commissioner, said that many Australian repatriates thought it the finest club in Britain.”