NOSTALGIA: If you’re 78, this Eastbourne photograph may stir memories

Some time ago I wrote to you requesting help from readers in trying to get a copy of a photo of myself on a motorcycle at the top of Butts Lane.

Although I had no success of obtaining a copy of the picture, I had four responses as a consequence.

The first one was from a girl I went out with when I was 17 or so. Her name then was Georgina Adams, now Mrs G McPherson.

The second was from Dusty Miller’s widow.

Dusty was a member of the Eastbourne Motorcycle Club before my time.

The third was from Mr and Mrs Bert Wright.

Bert was the founder of the Eastbourne Motorcycle Club Trick Riders.

Unfortunately Bert passed away soon after we made contact.

The fourth letter was from Alan Brooks. Alan was about 13 or 14 at the time I left England in July 1964.

He was the son of Mr and Mrs Brooks whom I stayed with when my Mum and Dad moved in to an old people’s home.

My reason for writing this time is that I have found an old photograph of the A and B streams of a class of Bourne County Secondary School in Willowfield Road.

I am not sure exactly what year it was taken. I think it was 1950 or 1951.

In the photo I am fifth from the left, second row from the back.

I am now 78 as I was the youngest of the class so the others will also be 78.

I would love to know where some of the others are now.

I hope this photo might be of interest to quite a few people.

M Tutt, Cape Town, South Africa, via email glenda@mpowercup.co.za

Mr Tutt sent in the photo of his class.

