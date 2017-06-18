NOSTALGIA: Fascinating insight into Lockups and Latrines

Thousands of visitors to Eastbourne’s Napoleonic Redoubt Fortress have met Peter Harrison as he leads them through the building for his unique tour Lockups and Latrines.

The unusual and recherché hold a compulsive fascination he admits.

Now he narrates the trials, tribulation and trauma that befell him when he cleared his surgeon father’s cluttered house eight years ago.

One box, almost destroyed, was opened four years later to reveal a treasure trove of monochrome negative film taken at RAF Lüneburg in Occupied Germany during 1947.

Using the young medical officer’s diary, several hundred of these previously unseen images have been published this year.

The Surgeon’s Cat and the Apothecary’s Rose is a talk that reveals the bizarre items found in the 2010 house clearing.

Colour images and curious artefacts abound.

Copies of the recently published book that resulted will be available – The Surgeons Cat and the Apothecary’s Rose – A Surgeon’s Forgotten Archive.

The illustrated talk at Eastbourne Redoubt Fortress is on July 8 at 2.30pm and will support the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Tickets are £4.50 in advance from Eastbourne Redoubt Fortress on 01323 410300.