NOSTALGIA: Eastbourne exhibition tells the story of artist 75 years after his death

A forthcoming exhibition at the Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne will focus on local artist and designer Eric Ravilious (1903-1942).

Based on new research and telling a story that has never been told before, it coincides with the 75th anniversary of his death during the Second World War.

It explores the significant relationships and working collaborations between Ravilious and an important group of friends and affiliates, including Paul and John Nash, Enid Marx, Barnett Freedman, Tirzah Garwood, Edward Bawden, Thomas Hennell, Douglas Percy Bliss, Peggy Angus, Helen Binyon, and Diana Low.

The exhibition will include many of Ravilious’ key works shown alongside both well-known and less seen works by his contemporaries, including work by each artist that has never before been exhibited publicly, and will focus chronologically on key moments when the work and careers of these artists coincided, overlapped or was pertinent to the others.

The exhibition begins on Saturday, May 27, and continues until September 17.