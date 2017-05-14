NOSTALGIA: Eastbourne - ‘a town built for gentlemen’

At a time of massive redevelopment throughout Eastbourne, the newly released documentary The Story of Eastbourne has stirred viewers into two opposing camps; some wanting to preserve the Victorian legacy and others who see Eastbourne as a growth town worthy of its new modernistic image.

The DVD sets out to tell the story of Eastbourne as it emerged from rolling countryside and was moulded by the 7th Duke of Devonshire into a town ‘built by gentlemen for gentlemen’.

Narrator Robert Armstrong compares the reconstruction of the town after the devastations of the Second World War pointing out the enormous planning changes as today’s Eastbourne throws off the cloak of its Victorian inheritance. The film is also a trip back into nostalgia with footage of the once violent spring tides, the launching of the lifeboat from the beach and the pier fire.

Gaia Communications, 20 Pevensey Road.