NOSTALGIA: An Eastbourne building with a varied history ...

As part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Chaseley in Eastbourne, the Herald has uncovered more photos from the archives.

The South Cliff building, known as Gowrie House during the Second World War, was a club for Australian repatriated prisoners of war.

Inside what was known as Gowrie House

Lady Michaelis handed the house over to the Ministry of Pensions as a home for disabled ex-servicemen in 1945.

The donation of the house was at the bequest of Dr Luttwig Guttmann.

Dr Guttmann believed that injured soldiers should not be defined by their disabilities and deserved to live a full and active life.

In 1948 Dr Guttmann started the Stoke Mandeville Games, which would later become the Paralympic Games.