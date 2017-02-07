Ideal Home Show gets makeover for 2017

The Ideal Home Show, sponsored by Zoopla, is returning to London’s Olympia with a fresh face, new interactive features and four brand-new live theatres.

As ever, the show – which runs for 17 days from March 24 – April 9 at Olympia, London, is set to provide the ultimate shopping experience with everything you need to update your home for the year ahead as we step out of the dark mornings and move into the summer months.

Sure to put that spring in your step, the UK’s biggest home exhibition is great for visitors to browse the huge range of diverse stands spread across a host of sections, all under one roof, including interiors sponsored by Thomas Sanderson & Home Accessories, home improvements sponsored by Anglian, the Gadget Lab, and the new style section.

And that’s not all – once again we will have the Ideal Show Gardens sponsored by Hydropool created by this year’s Young Gardeners of the Year entrants from six competing colleges.

New to this year’s show is the innovative Eat & Drink Festival celebrating the exciting trends in modern cuisine, mixology, extraordinary tipples and street food.

A feast for all the senses, the ingredients of this show will include cookery from top restaurant chefs, shopping from artisan producers, street food vendors and tasting sessions at the new Drinks station.

This year’s show will feature three of the latest iconic, full size show homes within the Ideal Village including the Thatched House; with interiors designed by Chichester College; the Apartment Block, sponsored by Barclays; a three-in-one block showing how three different home owners can live and design a functional block tailored to their differing needs and the Rotating Home – once featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and a fully functional spherical design allowing the inhabitant to live comfortably in a house created to revolve on its axis depending on which room is required.

Don’t miss it. Go along to find a utopia of fresh ideas, trends and products for your home including decor, fixtures and fittings, scrumptious food and this year’s latest garden tips.

It’s the perfect place to start your spring renovations and to transform your home and garden for the year ahead.

In addition, there will be live entertainment, celebrity appearances and expert demonstrations from the likes of architect George Clarke, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, TV presenter and author Katie Piper, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, and building expert Clive Holland.

To book tickets visit www.idealhomeshow.co.uk or call 0844 209 7330

The cost during the week for an adult is £13 or £19 at weekends and concessions are available.

Children under 15 go free when accompanied by an adult.